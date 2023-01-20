Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Duke Energy by 541.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,753,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,646 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,081,000 after acquiring an additional 758,883 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 127.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,538,000 after purchasing an additional 645,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $40,263,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $101.97 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

