DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €40.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($34.78) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €30.50 ($33.15) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($36.96) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($31.52) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.20 ($36.09) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

DWS opened at €32.76 ($35.61) on Monday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €23.16 ($25.17) and a 1-year high of €39.48 ($42.91). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion and a PE ratio of 8.94.

About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

