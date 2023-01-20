E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €9.75 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €9.75 ($10.60) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.65) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($10.33) price target on E.On in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($12.50) price target on E.On in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($10.11) price target on E.On in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.04) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

E.On Trading Up 0.4 %

FRA EOAN opened at €9.87 ($10.72) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.75. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.28) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($11.74).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

