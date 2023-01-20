EAC (EAC) 1-Day Volume Hits $3,235.09

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One EAC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a total market cap of $10.36 million and approximately $3,235.09 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EAC has traded up 118.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.63 or 0.00400489 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016626 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000815 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00018431 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.03458105 USD and is down -6.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,955.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

