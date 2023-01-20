East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Update

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 87.4% from the December 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
East Japan Railway Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of EJPRY stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $9.42. 19,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,929. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85. East Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71.
East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion.
East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, casualty insurance, and dry cleaning and other agency services.
