Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Short Interest Up 111.0% in December

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 815,000 shares, a growth of 111.0% from the December 15th total of 386,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 383,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Edesa Biotech Stock Performance
EDSA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,673. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.57. Edesa Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $4.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49.
Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edesa Biotech will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity
In other Edesa Biotech news, major shareholder Der Velden Peter Van sold 145,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $386,043.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,032.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDSA. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Edesa Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Edesa Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Edesa Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Edesa Biotech by 150.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.10% of the company’s stock.
About Edesa Biotech
Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis, a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.
Featured Stories
