Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Short Interest Up 111.0% in December

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 815,000 shares, a growth of 111.0% from the December 15th total of 386,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 383,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Edesa Biotech Stock Performance

EDSA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,673. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.57. Edesa Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $4.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edesa Biotech will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edesa Biotech in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

In other Edesa Biotech news, major shareholder Der Velden Peter Van sold 145,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $386,043.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,032.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDSA. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Edesa Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Edesa Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Edesa Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Edesa Biotech by 150.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis, a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

Featured Stories

