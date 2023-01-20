Edgecoin (EDGT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $31.48 Million

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Edgecoin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004493 BTC on exchanges. Edgecoin has a market capitalization of $210.03 million and approximately $31.48 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 85.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.49 or 0.00432880 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,702.39 or 0.30384970 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.93 or 0.00725035 BTC.

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. The official website for Edgecoin is www.edgecoinbank.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

