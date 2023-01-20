eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Short Interest Up 148.9% in December

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, an increase of 148.9% from the December 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Performance
EFTR stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.16. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $7.31.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
About eFFECTOR Therapeutics
eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
