Efforce (WOZX) Trading 20.6% Lower This Week

Efforce (WOZX) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last week, Efforce has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Efforce token can currently be bought for $0.0520 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges. Efforce has a total market cap of $27.39 million and approximately $246,039.62 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Efforce Profile

Efforce was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

