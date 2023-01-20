Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

Shares of EKSO stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 45.07% and a negative net margin of 109.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 152,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.