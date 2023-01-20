Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ekso Bionics Stock Performance
Shares of EKSO stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.48.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 45.07% and a negative net margin of 109.88%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Company Profile
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
Featured Articles
