Elastos One Day Volume Hits $176,707.49 (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. Elastos has a market cap of $18.67 million and approximately $176,707.49 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00004348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

