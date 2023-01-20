Electroneum (ETN) Hits Market Capitalization of $45.76 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 20th. Electroneum has a market cap of $45.76 million and $74,314.51 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004493 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000978 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00011914 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,937,644,500 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

