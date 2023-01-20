Electroneum (ETN) Reaches One Day Volume of $38,362.85

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $41.26 million and $38,362.85 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000972 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000649 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002526 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00011953 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000127 BTC.
Electroneum Profile
Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,937,584,996 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Electroneum
