Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,420. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

