Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Down 87.7% in December

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 87.7% from the December 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Emmaus Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of EMMA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 217,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,700. Emmaus Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.47.

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emmaus Life Sciences will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

