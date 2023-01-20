Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $707,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,630. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Mills Stock Down 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. UBS Group cut their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

General Mills stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

