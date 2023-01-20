Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $690,000 Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,487 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 13.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Cigna by 1,875.0% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 158 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Cigna by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Cigna by 127.8% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 287 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $310.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.32. The company has a market cap of $94.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $213.16 and a 12-month high of $340.11.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

