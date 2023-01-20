Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $153.88 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $169.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.55.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

