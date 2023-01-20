Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 4,436 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.

BLDR opened at $69.50 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $78.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.44 and a 200-day moving average of $62.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $1.67. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

