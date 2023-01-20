Empower Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $12.48 Million (MPWR)

Empower (MPWR) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. During the last seven days, Empower has traded down 31% against the US dollar. Empower has a market capitalization of $12.48 million and $3,275.23 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empower token can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00004222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Empower Token Profile

Empower was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,013,333 tokens. The official message board for Empower is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. The official website for Empower is mpwr.clubrare.xyz.

Empower Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.92008338 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,924.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empower using one of the exchanges listed above.

