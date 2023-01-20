EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Short Interest Up 53.4% in December

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,600 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the December 15th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
EMX Royalty Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN EMX traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 111,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,554. EMX Royalty has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.71 million, a PE ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 0.78.
EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. Analysts predict that EMX Royalty will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMX Royalty
About EMX Royalty
EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EMX Royalty (EMX)
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.