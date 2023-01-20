EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Short Interest Up 53.4% in December

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,600 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the December 15th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EMX Royalty Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EMX traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 111,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,554. EMX Royalty has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.71 million, a PE ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. Analysts predict that EMX Royalty will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMX Royalty

About EMX Royalty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 251.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in EMX Royalty by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 19,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.