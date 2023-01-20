Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,900 shares, an increase of 113.7% from the December 15th total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ENLAY shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Enel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enel from €9.75 ($10.60) to €8.50 ($9.24) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Enel from €7.30 ($7.93) to €7.60 ($8.26) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.77.
OTCMKTS ENLAY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,407. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96. Enel has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $7.92.
Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.
