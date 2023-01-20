Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2023

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAYGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,900 shares, an increase of 113.7% from the December 15th total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENLAY shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Enel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enel from €9.75 ($10.60) to €8.50 ($9.24) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Enel from €7.30 ($7.93) to €7.60 ($8.26) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.77.

Enel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ENLAY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,407. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96. Enel has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $7.92.

Enel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a $0.1137 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

About Enel

(Get Rating)

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.