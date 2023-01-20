Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ EFOI opened at $0.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.82. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 276.44% and a negative net margin of 137.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Focus will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 43,050 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.16% of Energy Focus worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

