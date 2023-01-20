Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Stock Up 7.4 %
NASDAQ EFOI opened at $0.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.82. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 276.44% and a negative net margin of 137.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Focus will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Focus
Energy Focus Company Profile
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Focus (EFOI)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.