Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) EVP Sells $166,622.96 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total transaction of $166,622.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,446.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total transaction of $51,965.00.

Equinix Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $702.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,246. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $674.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $641.27. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $776.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 91.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equinix by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,400,000 after buying an additional 630,477 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $193,420,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,709,000 after buying an additional 250,501 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Equinix by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,650,000 after buying an additional 178,600 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $99,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.33.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

