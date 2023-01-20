Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Up 28.8% in December

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,550,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the December 15th total of 8,190,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 0.7 %

EQNR stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 51.24%. The business had revenue of $43.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQNR shares. HSBC lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 376.00 to 375.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.63.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

