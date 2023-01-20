Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 125.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,964,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,480,000 after buying an additional 2,758,668 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 585.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,800 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,333 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,790.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,959,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1,090.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,062,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,956 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.78.

NYSE:TFC opened at $47.71 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $66.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

