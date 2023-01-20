Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.42 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,432 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 44.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,920 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,052,920 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after acquiring an additional 93,612 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.6% in the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 20.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 171,838 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 29,488 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 12.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 55,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

INTC opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $117.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.71. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

