Equitable Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in YETI were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in YETI by 65.7% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,270,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at $653,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 44,287 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.94. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $71.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $433.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.76 million. YETI had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 11.97%. On average, analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

YETI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on YETI to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on YETI in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

