Equitable Trust Co. Sells 2,715 Shares of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,736 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in CapStar Financial were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in CapStar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 49.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CapStar Financial in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in CapStar Financial by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CapStar Financial by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

CSTR stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $389.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.85. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $22.17.

CapStar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $28.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 million. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

CSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CapStar Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, October 23rd.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

