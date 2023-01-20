Equitable Trust Co. Sells 9,081 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,081 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 161.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

CSCO stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $190.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average is $45.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.95.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

