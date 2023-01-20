Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Intel Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Intel in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

INTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Intel stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Intel has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $54.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 94,948 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

