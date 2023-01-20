Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Chesapeake Energy Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.62. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.73 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.35 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.09.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $90.90 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $61.45 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $569,000.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $3.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.46%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

