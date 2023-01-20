Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Unum Group’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unum Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Unum Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion.

UNM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded Unum Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unum Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $39.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average of $39.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.09. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,052.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 74.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

