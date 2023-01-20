Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 20th (1COV, AAPL, BAS, BMW, BTO, CBK, CCL.B, DHER, DTE, DUE)

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 20th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €48.00 ($52.17) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial to $54.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €55.00 ($59.78) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €46.00 ($50.00) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €103.00 ($111.96) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$7.00 to C$6.75.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €11.00 ($11.96) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €9.00 ($9.78) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €13.00 ($14.13) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$73.00.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €65.00 ($70.65) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €80.00 ($86.96) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €25.00 ($27.17) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €45.00 ($48.91) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$9.00.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$17.00 to C$15.00.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €49.00 ($53.26) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €60.00 ($65.22) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €62.00 ($67.39) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €62.00 ($67.39) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$9.25.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €82.00 ($89.13) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.20 ($3.48) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$55.00 to C$54.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €31.00 ($33.70) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €100.00 ($108.70) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €82.00 ($89.13) price target by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa).

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €60.00 ($65.22) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €25.00 ($27.17) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €30.00 ($32.61) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) was given a €19.60 ($21.30) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) was given a €70.00 ($76.09) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €6.00 ($6.52) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €36.00 ($39.13) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) was given a €39.00 ($42.39) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €8.00 ($8.70) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €237.00 ($257.61) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €135.00 ($146.74) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €160.00 ($173.91) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

