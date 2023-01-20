Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 20th (1COV, AAPL, BAS, BMW, BTO, CBK, CCL.B, DHER, DTE, DUE)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 20th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €48.00 ($52.17) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial to $54.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS)

was given a €55.00 ($59.78) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €46.00 ($50.00) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €103.00 ($111.96) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$7.00 to C$6.75.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €11.00 ($11.96) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €9.00 ($9.78) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €13.00 ($14.13) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$73.00.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €65.00 ($70.65) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €80.00 ($86.96) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €25.00 ($27.17) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €45.00 ($48.91) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$9.00.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$17.00 to C$15.00.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €49.00 ($53.26) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €60.00 ($65.22) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €62.00 ($67.39) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €62.00 ($67.39) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$9.25.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €82.00 ($89.13) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.20 ($3.48) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$55.00 to C$54.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €31.00 ($33.70) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €100.00 ($108.70) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €82.00 ($89.13) price target by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa).

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €60.00 ($65.22) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €25.00 ($27.17) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €30.00 ($32.61) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) was given a €19.60 ($21.30) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) was given a €70.00 ($76.09) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €6.00 ($6.52) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €36.00 ($39.13) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) was given a €39.00 ($42.39) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €8.00 ($8.70) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €237.00 ($257.61) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €135.00 ($146.74) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €160.00 ($173.91) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

