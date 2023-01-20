Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) PT Raised to $27.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.24% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

NYSE:ETD opened at $27.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $700.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.96. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $29.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $214.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.40 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $349,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,517,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,645,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at about $655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

