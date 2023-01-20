Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.89 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.89 billion and $167.80 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.76 or 0.00098425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,092.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000386 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.19 or 0.00399127 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016581 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.48 or 0.00789268 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.62 or 0.00576600 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001185 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00204158 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00212937 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,010,937 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
