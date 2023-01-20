Ethereum Classic Market Cap Hits $2.89 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.76 or 0.00098343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.89 billion and approximately $155.70 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,120.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000385 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.56 or 0.00400553 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016411 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00785715 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.21 or 0.00574149 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001185 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00203662 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00215348 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,018,262 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
