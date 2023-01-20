ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL) Trading Down 3.3%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.14 and last traded at $16.14. Approximately 55 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.11.

