Euler Self Reported Market Cap Tops $41.25 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last week, Euler has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Euler has a market capitalization of $41.25 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euler token can now be bought for $4.15 or 0.00019684 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Euler

Euler was first traded on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

