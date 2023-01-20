Everdome Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.77 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, Everdome has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $52.91 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.80 or 0.00431165 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,373.62 or 0.30264635 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.58 or 0.00757753 BTC.

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

