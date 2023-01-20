Everipedia One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.40 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 22% against the dollar. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $77.30 million and $6.40 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the future of knowledge. The IQ token powers IQ.wiki, the world's largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. The IQ token is both a governance and DeFi token with IQ stakers governing the platform and earning rewards. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by BrainDAO's treasury of IQ tokens, stablecoins, blue chip NFTs, and other digital assets.The IQ token is integral to IQ.wiki. IQ token holders who stake their tokens with the HiIQ staking system, vote on governance decisions involving both the platform and the IQ token itself. IQ token stakers also earn IQ token rewards from staking their tokens with HiIQ and for contributing to the IQ.wiki platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars.

