EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Shares Down 10.7%

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 10.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.75. 367,334 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 271% from the average session volume of 98,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

EVgo Trading Down 17.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in EVgo by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,234,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 46,568 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in EVgo by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 428,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 59,267 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000.

Featured Articles

