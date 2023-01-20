Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Major Shareholder Sells $151,800,000.00 in Stock

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $151,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,895,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,282,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:XPRO traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.46. 732,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,279. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90. Expro Group Holdings has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $334.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Expro Group Holdings will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Expro Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,702,000 after buying an additional 653,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Expro Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,218,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,479,000 after buying an additional 49,055 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Expro Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,642,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,666,000 after buying an additional 55,038 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Expro Group by 28.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,259,000 after buying an additional 480,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Expro Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,439,000 after buying an additional 78,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XPRO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expro Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

