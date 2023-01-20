Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Major Shareholder Sells $151,800,000.00 in Stock

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $151,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,895,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,282,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Expro Group Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE:XPRO traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.46. 732,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,279. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90. Expro Group Holdings has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $334.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Expro Group Holdings will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on XPRO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expro Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
About Expro Group
Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Expro Group (XPRO)
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.