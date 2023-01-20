Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Issues Earnings Results

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $46.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average is $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $60.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth $221,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 7.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

