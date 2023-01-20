FidoMeta (FMC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $191.13 Million

FidoMeta (FMC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, FidoMeta has traded up 0% against the dollar. FidoMeta has a market capitalization of $191.13 million and $0.73 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FidoMeta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FidoMeta

FidoMeta’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FidoMeta is fidometa.io.

Buying and Selling FidoMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.012742 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

