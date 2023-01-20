Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,999 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.02% of EMCOR Group worth $51,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EME. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 52.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,292,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,292,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,500. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.2 %

EMCOR Group stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.28. 907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,797. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $156.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.16.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EME. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

