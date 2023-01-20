Fiera Capital Corp Has $244.91 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,206,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238,275 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.38% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $244,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on BAM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.11.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.2 %

BAM stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,932. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.31. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Further Reading

