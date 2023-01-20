Fiera Capital Corp Has $308.42 Million Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,055,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91,330 shares during the quarter. Thomson Reuters accounts for about 1.1% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $308,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 189.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 64.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.30. 12,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $119.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.77 and its 200 day moving average is $110.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.23%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRI. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.11.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

