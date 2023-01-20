Fiera Capital Corp Has $485.64 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,477,947 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 240,160 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 1.7% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.41% of NIKE worth $485,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Oppenheimer cut their target price on NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KGI Securities raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.79.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.21. 75,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,215,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $194.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.75 and a 200-day moving average of $106.30. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $149.68.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

