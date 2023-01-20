Fiera Capital Corp Has $80.73 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,496 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Arista Networks worth $80,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,810,000 after acquiring an additional 19,728 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

ANET traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.84. 13,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,591. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.94. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $143.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.79.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $125,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $125,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $49,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,125.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,613,443 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

